Former Kaduna state Senator, Shehu Sani, has reacted to the manhandling of some #RevolutionNow protester as undemocratic.

In a statement on Monday, August 5, 2019, Sani said protest is an important part of democracy.

The former lawmaker wondered why the Muhammadu Buhari-led government has became intolerant to same protest "it benefited from".

"The reported rough treatment of protesters in the hands of the security agencies undermines the values and principles of our democracy," Sani said.

"The Government has subscribed to the Machiavellian philosophy. Emasculating protesters is endangering democracy and freedom.

"Our democracy is a product of the culture and history of protest and the ruling establishment is a product and a direct beneficiary of that culture of protest.

"It's ironic that the very political class that the people to a stream of protest when they were in the opposition have now resorted to undermining and crippling the very democratic instruments they once so cherished.

"The protester is the pillar and the beam of democracy. The fear of revolution is the beginning of the revolution. A political class that called itself progressive should have no fear of revolution," he added.

Pulse reports that Omoyele Sowore, convener of the #RevolutionNow protest was arrested by officials of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Lagos on Saturday, August 3, 2019.

The DSS accused Sowore of "crossing the line" with his planned protest.