ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Seyi Tinubu encourages Nigerians to endure hard times

Ima Elijah

Seyi Tinubu conveyed his confidence in the resilience of the Nigerian people and their ability to overcome present challenges for a brighter tomorrow.

Seyi Tinubu joins Ogun youths' final City Boy Movement campaign in Abeokuta.
Seyi Tinubu joins Ogun youths' final City Boy Movement campaign in Abeokuta.

Recommended articles

He expressed his belief that the tough decisions made by the president in recent times should have been implemented years ago.

Seyi Tinubu acknowledged the ongoing challenges but remained hopeful about Nigeria's prospects.

Using the hashtag #OurGenerationWillYieldTheFruitsOfThisHardship, he shared his sentiments on his Instagram handle, he quoted his father, Bola Tinubu, stating, "There is no joy in seeing the people of this nation shoulder burdens that should have been shed years ago. I wish today’s difficulties did not exist. But we must endure if we are to reach the good side of our future."

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Seyi Tinubu encourages Nigerians to endure hard times

Seyi Tinubu encourages Nigerians to endure hard times

Tinubu's government initiates payment of ASUU salaries owed under Buhari

Tinubu's government initiates payment of ASUU salaries owed under Buhari

Lawmaker says Nigeria will become worse if Nigerians curse Tinubu, other leaders

Lawmaker says Nigeria will become worse if Nigerians curse Tinubu, other leaders

Federal Court restrains Wike, others from interfering in Centenary Economic City Free Zone

Federal Court restrains Wike, others from interfering in Centenary Economic City Free Zone

Tinubu spends 71 days outside Nigeria during first 9 months in office

Tinubu spends 71 days outside Nigeria during first 9 months in office

'We don't know where to go again' - Nigerians in Ibadan protest against hardship

'We don't know where to go again' - Nigerians in Ibadan protest against hardship

Presidency denies Atiku's claims on economy, cautions against negative assumptions

Presidency denies Atiku's claims on economy, cautions against negative assumptions

Tinubu appoints former NYSC D-G, others to tackle social vices in Nigerian tertiary institutions

Tinubu appoints former NYSC D-G, others to tackle social vices in Nigerian tertiary institutions

Redeemed Church members rally on streets for national healing via prayer

Redeemed Church members rally on streets for national healing via prayer

Pulse Sports

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Gov Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State. [Channels TV]

Ogun Govt partners NEMSAS to enhance emergency medical response services

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Tinubu nominates directors for CBN board, seeks Senate confirmation

Nigerian Breweries hosting Timini

Nigerian Breweries plans to increase prices of drinks next week

Wigwe University gate [Wigwe University]

Wigwe University mourns tragic loss of founder, family in helicopter accident