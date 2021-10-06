RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Senators confirm Buhari's nominee whose records showed he started school before he was born

Samson Toromade

Noted discrepancies did not stop lawmakers from voting for Muhammad's confirmation.

The Senate on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 confirmed a nominee to the board of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) despite the discrepancies in his records.

Yahaya Muhammad was one of President Muhammadu Buhari's nominees confirmed by lawmakers after clearance by the Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes.

Committee chairman, Kwari Sulieman, told the chamber that all five nominees met the necessary requirements to hold public office, but Senator Hassan Hadejia, raised concerns about Muhammad.

The lawmaker noted that Muhammad's records showed that he started primary school a year before he was born.

He also called into question the sequence of the nominee's education experience which he said was conflicting.

"He was in Borno Teachers College from 1975 and 1988 while simultaneously he was in the college of administration studies from 1980 to 1981," Hadejia said.

The noted discrepancies did not stop a majority of lawmakers from voting for Muhammad's confirmation.

George Abang was also confirmed as the EFCC board secretary, and Lukman Mohammed, Anumba Adaeze, and Bola Adesina confirmed as members.

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

