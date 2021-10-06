Yahaya Muhammad was one of President Muhammadu Buhari's nominees confirmed by lawmakers after clearance by the Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes.

Committee chairman, Kwari Sulieman, told the chamber that all five nominees met the necessary requirements to hold public office, but Senator Hassan Hadejia, raised concerns about Muhammad.

The lawmaker noted that Muhammad's records showed that he started primary school a year before he was born.

He also called into question the sequence of the nominee's education experience which he said was conflicting.

"He was in Borno Teachers College from 1975 and 1988 while simultaneously he was in the college of administration studies from 1980 to 1981," Hadejia said.

The noted discrepancies did not stop a majority of lawmakers from voting for Muhammad's confirmation.