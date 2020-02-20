The Nigerian Senate has introduced a bill for the establishment of an agency for the rehabilitation of repentant insurgents.

A bill to establish a national agency for education, rehabilitation, de-radicalization and integration of repentant insurgents in Nigeria passed first reading at the senate.

The bill was sponsored by Senator Ibrahim Gaidam on Thursday, February 20, 2020.

Introduction of the bill by the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, attracted reactions from the lawmakers during plenary.

The bill, however, scaled first reading after it was put to a voice vote by the Deputy Senate president, Ovie Omo-Agege, who presided over plenary.

The federal government commenced an amnesty programme for repentant Boko Haram terrorists in 2018.

Despite criticisms, about 1,400 suspected Boko Haram terrorists were recently released by the federal government.

Nigeria has been battling Boko Haram insurgency for over a decade.