Senator Dino Melaye accuses police of tormenting his life

Dino Melaye Senator accuses police of tormenting his life

The Senator also said that the police authorities have refused to release his international passport.

Senator Dino Melaye has accused the Nigerian police of tormenting his life. play

Senator Dino Melaye

(Instagram/@dinomelaye)

Senator Dino Melaye has accused the Nigerian police of tormenting his life.

According to Daily Post, the Senator said that the police authorities have refused to release his international passport.

He said they were ordered by a Magistrate’s Court in the Federal Capital Territory to give him back his passport.

The lawmaker, who said he no longer feels safe around the police, asked his lawyer, Mike Ozekhome to collect the document on his behalf.

Melaye said “The same police have been looking for me to kill me. As I speak to you, I have six arraignments in six different courts for one frivolous, framed-up charge or the other.

ALSO READ: Dino Melaye reportedly staged his own kidnap to avoid trial

“No politician has been so humiliated in this country. Six arraignment! One by the Federal Government through the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and five by the Nigeria Police.

“The latest was on Wednesday last week, a fresh arraignment before an FCT High Court.”

Dino Melaye was recently kidnapped and he escaped from his captors by hiding on a tree.

Some Nigerians on social media have alleged that the Senator arranged to be kidnapped so he will not appear for his criminal trial at the Senior Magistrate's Court in Lokoja, Kogi State, which was supposed to hold on Thursday, July 26, 2018.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

