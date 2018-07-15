Senate President, Saraki congratulates Kayode Fayemi

news

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki has congratulated the Ekiti state Governor-elect, Kayode Fayemi.

Fayemi was declared the winner of the July 14, 2018 governorship election.

Saraki prayed that the almighty will guide Fayemi as he prepares to assume office.

He said this in a post on Twitter.

It reads: “Congratulations to Dr. Kayode Fayemi, the Governor-elect of Ekiti State on your victory in yesterday's gubernatorial election. May the Almighty guide you as you prepare to assume Office, and may your tenure bring more development to the State and improve the lives of its people.”

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos state has also congratulated Fayemi.

Ambode called on the Governor-elect to ensure progress comes to the state.