Governor Ambode congratulates Fayemi

Gov.Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Sunday congratulated the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Governor-Elect of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi for his victory in the polls.

Fayemi emerged victorious in the governorship election held on Saturday in the state.

Ambode urged Fayemi to use his second coming to build on its previous achievements while he was the governor of the state.

He also advised Fayemi to forge ahead with the quest to unite the Yoruba nation, especially, through regional integration and economic transformation of the Southwest geo-political zone.

He also urged him to justify the confidence the Ekiti electorate had reposed in him by voting for him during the governorship election.

Ambode alaso commended President Muhammadu Buhari, the leadership and members of APC and its supporters for the hard-fought victory.

According to him, it is a testament to the fact that the electoral value of the party has not waned.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Fayemi, who was the governor of the state between 2010 and 2014, was declared winner of the polls by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday.

He defeated his closest rival, Prof. Olusola Eleka, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with 197,459 to 178,121 votes.

Fayemi won in no fewer than 12 of the 16 councils, including the council of incumbent Gov. Ayodele Fayose.

Ambode specially congratulated Fayemi for his hard fought victory and wished him well as he prepares to take the mantle of leadership of the state for a second time.

Ambode also congratulated the Ekiti electorate for comporting themselves peacefully throughout the period of the election.

He, however, urged those aggrieved with the result to channel their grievances to the appropriate quarters rather than resorting to self-help.