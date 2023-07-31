Senate moves to stop NLC from embarking on strike

Last week, the NLC vowed to embark on a nationwide strike on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, if the Federal Government fails to conclude negotiations within seven days.

But in a bid to avert the development, Senator Sumaila Kawu, representing Kano South Senatorial District, during the Senate’s plenary session on Monday, July 31, 2023, moved a motion to prevent the impending strike.

Kawu said if the NLC goes on strike, it would compound the security situation of the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Supporting the motion, Senator Seriake Dickson representing Bayelsa West said he would have felt sad if the Senate had gone on recess without addressing the impending strike action of the NLC.

While commending President Bola Tinubu for his boldness to withdraw fuel subsidy, he argued that the fuel subsidy regime is not sustainable.

He, however, urged the legislature to meet the executive and the leadership of the NLC to discuss palliatives for Nigerians in different sectors and to assure them that the FG feels the pains of the people.

Dickson also called on the Senate to “communicate a robust and comprehensive package of palliatives for Nigerians.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Governor of Bayelsa State expressed concern that if the lawmakers failed to address the issue before going on recess, protest may erupt across the country.

Also supporting the motion, Senator Adeola Solomon submitted that the Senate and President Tinubu understood the sufferings of Nigerians.

He said the President’s policies are aimed to put a stop to the bleeding in the nation’s financial system.

Citing Ogun State as an example, Senator Adeola explained that some states have started working to ameliorate the suffering of the people.

He agreed with Senator Dickson that the senate should meet with the executive and the organised Labour.

ADVERTISEMENT