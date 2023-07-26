ADVERTISEMENT
Despite court order, NLC threatens nationwide strike over fuel subsidy

Bayo Wahab
The Nigeria Labour Congress threatens to embark on a nationwide strike next month. [Punch]
A national official of the congress says the public would be intimated on other plans shortly.

Recall that following the removal of fuel subsidy, the Federal Government in June dragged the organised labour to court to prevent the unions from embarking on a nationwide strike.

In its ruling, the National Industrial Court of Nigeria in Abuja restrained the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, and the Trade Union Congress, TUC from embarking on strike over the removal of petrol subsidy pending the determination of a suit that was brought before it by the government.

But the NLC has insisted the strike is inevitable given the hardship the policy has subjected Nigerians to.

In an interview with ThePunch, the national treasurer of the NLC, Hakeem Ambali, said the union has issued a seven-day ultimatum to the government to conclude all negotiations on the matter.

“We issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to conclude all negotiations with labour or face industrial action yesterday by the Central Working Committee,” Ambali said.

According to ThePunch, a national official of the congress disclosed that the public would be intimated on other plans shortly.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

