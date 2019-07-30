The Senate has confirmed the nomination of all 43 ministerial nominees forwarded to the upper legislative chamber by President Muhammadu Buhari.

President Buhari had sent the names of his preferred ministerial nominees to the Senate on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 -- exactly five months after his re-election for a second term in office.

Subsequently, the Senate suspended its rules to begin the screening of nominees which lasted till late at night.

The ministerial screening lasted five days. The nominees include; Ikechukwu Ogar, Mohammed Musa Bello, Godswill Akpabio, Chris Ngige, Sharon Ikpeazu, Adamu Adamu, Maryam Katagun and Timipre Sylva.

Other are; George Akume, Festus Keyamo, Clement Ike, Geoffrey Onyeama, Ali Pantami, Emeka Nwajubo, Suleiman Adamu and Zainab Ahmed.

Also, Hadi Sirika, Abubakar Malami, Rahmatu Tijjani, Lai Mohammed, Olorunnibe Mamora, Babatunde Fashola, Mohammed H. Abdullahi, Zubair Dada, Tayo Alasoadura, Rauf Aregbesola, Sunday Dare, Paullen Talen, Rotimi Amaechi, Sale Mamman, Abubakar D. Aliyu and Sadiya Umar Faruk.

In his remarks, Senate President Ahmad Lawan urged the ministers to work with the Senate for the good of all Nigerians.