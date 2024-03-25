See photos of 137 abducted pupils at Kaduna Govt House after regaining freedom

The Government of Kaduna State announced the release of the schoolchildren on Sunday, March 24, 2024, about three weeks after their abduction.

In a statement announcing their release, the state governor, Uba Sani said, “I wish to announce that our Kuriga school children have been released.”

Contrary to reports, the governor clarified that 137 not 287 pupils were kidnapped from the LEA Primary School and Government Secondary School.

Governor Sani also clarified that the Nigerian military rescued the victims in collaboration with local authorities from neighbouring Zamfara State, stressing that Sheikh Abubakar Ahmad Gumi had no hand in the release of the schoolchildren.

It would be recalled that days after the pupils were kidnapped, Gumi offered to negotiate with the terrorists to secure the release of the schoolchildren.

