Military claims 137 abducted Kaduna schoolchildren were rescued in Zamfara

Contrary to earlier reports that put the total number of people kidnapped during the incident at 287, the military said a total of 137 students were rescued.

This development comes 17 days after gunmen invaded the school located in Kuriga town, in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Riding through the school on motorcycles immediately after the morning assembly briefing, the gunmen took the students captive.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident had attracted attention from various quarters, including the UN children’s welfare agency UNICEF, with an outpouring of outrage and condemnation.

The abductors reportedly demanded ₦1bn while giving a deadline of March 27, 2024, for the payment of the ransom. But President Bola Tinubu insisted that the government won’t pay a dime to secure the release of the students.

However, Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani announced on Sunday that the schoolchildren have been released while remaining silent on whether a ransom was paid to secure their release.

But, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, said in a statement that the pupils were rescued in Zamfara State.

He said the collaborative operation with local authorities occurred in the early hours of Sunday, March 24, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the statement, the rescued hostages comprise 76 females and 61 males, with ages between eight and 15.

“It would be recalled that on 7 March 2024, troops received information that terrorists had invaded LEA School Kuriga in Chikun LG of Kaduna State. During the incident unconfirmed number of pupils were abducted. Following the incident, the military committed to leaving no stone unturned until all the hostages were rescued.

“Accordingly, in the early hours of 24 March 2024, the military working with local authorities and government agencies across the country, in a coordinated search and rescue operation rescued the hostages. The hostages are the same persons who were abducted from the school at Kuriga in Chikun LGA of Kaduna State.