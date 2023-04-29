The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Security in Borno has improved greatly - NYSC assures corps members

News Agency Of Nigeria

The scheme urges corps members not to panic because peace has returned to Borno.

NYSC Corps members on parade ground. (Guardian)
The NYSC Coordinator in the state, Alhaji Muhammad Adamu-Jiya disclosed this during the induction of 1,341 Batch ‘A’, Stream II corps members, on Friday in Katsina.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that corps members posted to Borno usually camp in Katsina since the Boko Haram crisis in the state.

According to him, the corps members should not panic as peace has returned to Borno.

The coordinator said because of the improvement of security, the NYSC camp in Borno will soon be reopened.

He cautioned the corps members against involvement in cultism, drug abuse, cyber crime and other negative tendencies during the service year.

“There is the need for the corps members to use the social media wisely and desist from drug abuse and other crimes for a successful service year.

“I also urge you to desist from taking laws into your hands, and should report any issue to the appropriate authorities for further action.”

Adamu-Jiya also appealed to them to exhibit maturity in their dealings and be good ambassadors of their families, communities, institutions and the NYSC.

The coordinator assured the corps members of necessary security and welfare throughout their stay at the camp and during the service year.

He commended Borno and Katsina Governments for their relentless support to the NYSC scheme.

NAN reports that the corps members were administered the Oath of Allegiance by Justice Abbas Bawale.

ADVERTISEMENT

