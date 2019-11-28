Bamboo has launched in Nigeria with access to the largest stock market in the world ― the US stock market. Bamboo helps Nigerians grow long-term wealth by providing access to smart investment options.

From a mobile phone or computer, any Nigerian with a BVN can sign up and fund their Naira or Dollar balance and start buying and selling shares instantly in just a few taps. Bamboo uses bank-level security and each account opened is insured for up to $500,000.

Anyone can download Bamboo from the Apple Appstore and Google Playstore.

What is Bamboo?

Bamboo is a digital investment platform that has officially launched its investment app. Bamboo was built to give Nigerians real-time access to buy, hold, or sell stocks listed on the U.S. stock market right from their mobile phones or computers.

Who are the founders of Bamboo?

Bamboo co-founders Yanmo Omorogbe (left) and Richmond Bassey

Bamboo was founded by Yanmo Omorogbe who also serves as the company's Director of growth, and Richmond Bassey, who also serves as CEO. Bassey describes Bamboo as being “on a mission to even out the playing field for access to global investment opportunities for everyday Nigerians.” He continues, “We believe everyday Nigerians that want to grow their personal wealth long-term and take part in the global markets should have an investment platform they can trust enough to do so.”

Bamboo co-founders

Speaking on the launch, Bamboo’s advisor and managing partner of venture capital firm Magic VC, Goke Olubusi, said “Bamboo makes it fast and seamless to discover the best global and local companies to invest in starting with access to US-listed stocks. Bamboo wants to help everyone grow their personal wealth but most importantly to earn for themselves returns not negatively adjusted by inflation.”

Who is Bamboo partnering with to allow Nigerians invest overseas?

Bamboo is partnered with DriveWealth, a U.S. based leader in global digital trading technology; Lambeth Capital, a Nigerian stockbroking firm duly registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and Flutterwave, one of Africa’s largest payment platforms.

Expressing his excitement on the partnership, Mr. Oladapo Benjamin Olubunmi, the CEO of Lambeth Capital, explained “We are excited to partner with Bamboo because of our many shared values, one of which is to make it as simple as possible for anyone, anywhere to invest. This is what Bamboo is doing and it is long overdue,” he said.

What is the minimum amount needed to get started?

With as little as $20, anyone with a BVN can register, fund their accounts via multiple Naira or Dollar channels and in just a few taps start buying and selling shares or diversify their holdings by buying into a bundle of stocks - Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). Users also learn from the rich educational content which the app offers its investors to help even a newbie get started on their investment journey in no-time.

How secure is Bamboo?

Bamboo uses bank-level security including Two-Factor (2FA) Authentication and all accounts are held at a top-tier local and U.S. brokerage firm; which, as a member of the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC), insures each Bamboo account up to $500,000.

This is a sponsored post