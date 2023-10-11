Save lives first before police reports - FG orders hospitals nationwide

The Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Ali Pate, speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, addressed the longstanding issue of patients being denied immediate treatment due to the demand for police reports in cases of accidents and gunshot wounds.

For years, numerous individuals have lost their lives while hospitals awaited official paperwork, causing public outcry and distress. The most recent was a 'one chance victim' in Abuja.

Minister Pate underscored the government's firm stance on this matter, stating that all hospitals, including private ones, must prioritise saving lives above any other considerations.

“Life first and we have reemphasised that. No person should come with an emergency, or life-threatening challenge and be made to lose their life while awaiting police report,” declared Minister Pate during the interview. He further mentioned his recent visit to a federal teaching hospital in Maiduguri, where the directive was being implemented rigorously.