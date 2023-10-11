ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Save lives first before police reports - FG orders hospitals nationwide

Ima Elijah

Health Minister addresses concerns over delayed treatment due to police reports.

Prof Muhammad Ali Pate is the Minister of Health. [Punhc]
Prof Muhammad Ali Pate is the Minister of Health. [Punhc]

Recommended articles

The Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Ali Pate, speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, addressed the longstanding issue of patients being denied immediate treatment due to the demand for police reports in cases of accidents and gunshot wounds.

For years, numerous individuals have lost their lives while hospitals awaited official paperwork, causing public outcry and distress. The most recent was a 'one chance victim' in Abuja.

Minister Pate underscored the government's firm stance on this matter, stating that all hospitals, including private ones, must prioritise saving lives above any other considerations.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Life first and we have reemphasised that. No person should come with an emergency, or life-threatening challenge and be made to lose their life while awaiting police report,” declared Minister Pate during the interview. He further mentioned his recent visit to a federal teaching hospital in Maiduguri, where the directive was being implemented rigorously.

In addition to addressing the immediate concern, Minister Pate also discussed the government’s ambitious plan to enhance healthcare accessibility through the recently launched National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA). He reiterated the importance of providing affordable quality healthcare to every Nigerian, marking a crucial step toward achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in the country.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Dangote group trains 50 journalists on environmental journalism in Adamawa

Dangote group trains 50 journalists on environmental journalism in Adamawa

Israeli airstrikes displace 264,000, 900 Palestinians die in Gaza - UN

Israeli airstrikes displace 264,000, 900 Palestinians die in Gaza - UN

Nigerians are seen as fraudsters because of Tinubu's certificate saga - Peter Obi

Nigerians are seen as fraudsters because of Tinubu's certificate saga - Peter Obi

Save lives first before police reports - FG orders hospitals nationwide

Save lives first before police reports - FG orders hospitals nationwide

FFS cautions Kaduna residents on fire outbreaks during harmattan

FFS cautions Kaduna residents on fire outbreaks during harmattan

FEMA reduces emergency response time from 5 to 3 minutes in FCT

FEMA reduces emergency response time from 5 to 3 minutes in FCT

FCTA provides eyecare services, reading glasses to 500 workers

FCTA provides eyecare services, reading glasses to 500 workers

Wike orders demolition of scavengers’ colony in Abuja

Wike orders demolition of scavengers’ colony in Abuja

Senate President Akpabio tells Nigerian journalists to prioritise health

Senate President Akpabio tells Nigerian journalists to prioritise health

Pulse Sports

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

I want to play till 42: Cristiano Ronaldo urges Al Nassr to extend his contract till 2027

I want to play till 42: Cristiano Ronaldo urges Al Nassr to extend his contract till 2027

I want him at Chelsea: Ex-Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi sends passionate message to Osimhen

I want him at Chelsea: Ex-Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi sends passionate message to Osimhen

‘I will work there’ - Mourinho certain of Saudi Arabia move

‘I will work there’ - Mourinho certain of Saudi Arabia move

Arsenal, Man City, Liverpool and Spurs: Is the Premier League set for a four-way battle?

Arsenal, Man City, Liverpool and Spurs: Is the Premier League set for a four-way battle?

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman set to be honoured with a track in her name

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman set to be honoured with a track in her name

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohabd - Police. [ChannelsTV]

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohbad - Police

A Nigerian police officer checking a vehicle documents at a checkpoint. [Carmart]

11 essential documents vehicle owners must have in Nigeria

Sunday Igboho is a Yoruba Nation enforcer (Guardian)

Sunday Igboho regains freedom after 2 years of trial in Benin Republic

President Bola Tinubu boasts about his capacity to make difficult decisions. [Guardian]

NADECO calls for Tinubu's resignation over certificate forgery allegations