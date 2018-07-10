Pulse.ng logo
Saraki meets with President Pro Tempore of the US Senate

Part of the discussions dwelt on possible ways to foster a cordial relationship between the US Congress and the Nigerian National Assembly.

  • Published:
Senate President Bukola Saraki, on Tuesday, July 10, 2018, held a meeting with the President Pro Tempore of the US Senate, Senator Orrin Hatch.

According to a post on Twitter, from the handle @SPNigeria, part of the discussions dwelt on possible ways to foster a cordial relationship between the US Congress and the Nigerian National Assembly.

 

The Senate President, on Monday, July 9, 2018, held a roundtable discussion hosted by Ambassador Johnnie Carson at the US Institute of Peace.

Also present at the meeting were representatives from Fund Peace, Global Financial Integrity, CSIS Africa, Committee on foreign Relations, US State Department and US Institute Peace.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

