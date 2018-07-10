Saraki meets with President Pro Tempore of the US Senate

news

Senate President Bukola Saraki, on Tuesday, July 10, 2018, held a meeting with the President Pro Tempore of the US Senate, Senator Orrin Hatch.

According to a post on Twitter, from the handle @SPNigeria, part of the discussions dwelt on possible ways to foster a cordial relationship between the US Congress and the Nigerian National Assembly.

— The Senate President (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

The Senate President, on Monday, July 9, 2018, held a roundtable discussion hosted by Ambassador Johnnie Carson at the US Institute of Peace.

Also present at the meeting were representatives from Fund Peace, Global Financial Integrity, CSIS Africa, Committee on foreign Relations, US State Department and US Institute Peace.