Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced a 100% increase of allowances for officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).

The new governor announced the increase during a visit to the agency's head office at Oshodi on Friday, June 14, 2019.

The increment will take effect from July.

He said, "From the end of next month, we are going to double your allowance. If you are earning N5,000 allowance, we are going to double it for you.

"It is Lagos State taxpayer's money we are going to be giving to all of you so the citizens are going to be expecting a new, reformed and more civil LASTMA officers."

The governor also said on-duty LASTMA officers will be entitled to free medical treatment.

"Any LASTMA official that is on duty and has reported one form of illness or the other should be treated free of charge," he said.

The governor commended the agency for its service to the state and urged officers to discharge their duties with integrity.