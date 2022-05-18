Sanwo-Olu bans Okada in Surulere, Lagos Island, Ikeja, 3 other LGAs

The six local governments are Ikeja, Surulere, Eti-Osa, Lagos Mainland, Lagos Island, and Apapa.

Sanwo-Olu who announced the development while speaking with all Divisional Police Officers and Area Commanders across the state at the Lagos House, Ikeja. on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, said the ban is “indefinite and total”.

The governor urged the Police Command and other security agencies to ensure the ban is enforced, adding that this is the first phase of the ban on Okada operations in Lagos.

“The whole of Ikeja, Surulere, Eti-Osa, Lagos Mainland, Lagos Island, and Apapa local governments have been placed on a total ban effective from the first of June. This is the first phase of banning that we are going to be embarking on, so that others should know… They should find something else to do.

“We are giving notice now, they should begin to plan their strategies. From June 1, we want all these Okadas to be completely off Lagos major roads.”

This is coming days after some motorcycle operators in the Lekki area of the state allegedly killed a sound engineer, David Imoh, and also set his body ablaze, on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

This is the second time the Lagos State Government would ban Okada operations in the six local governments.