RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Sanwo-Olu bans Okada in Surulere, Lagos Island, Ikeja, 3 other LGAs

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Sanwo-Olu says this is the first phase of the ban on Okada operations in Lagos.

Lagos Governor Sanwo-Olu banned Okada and Keke Napep in January [Lagos govt]
Lagos Governor Sanwo-Olu banned Okada and Keke Napep in January [Lagos govt]
Recommended articles

The six local governments are Ikeja, Surulere, Eti-Osa, Lagos Mainland, Lagos Island, and Apapa.

Sanwo-Olu who announced the development while speaking with all Divisional Police Officers and Area Commanders across the state at the Lagos House, Ikeja. on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, said the ban is “indefinite and total”.

The governor urged the Police Command and other security agencies to ensure the ban is enforced, adding that this is the first phase of the ban on Okada operations in Lagos.

“The whole of Ikeja, Surulere, Eti-Osa, Lagos Mainland, Lagos Island, and Apapa local governments have been placed on a total ban effective from the first of June. This is the first phase of banning that we are going to be embarking on, so that others should know… They should find something else to do.

We are giving notice now, they should begin to plan their strategies. From June 1, we want all these Okadas to be completely off Lagos major roads.”

This is coming days after some motorcycle operators in the Lekki area of the state allegedly killed a sound engineer, David Imoh, and also set his body ablaze, on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

This is the second time the Lagos State Government would ban Okada operations in the six local governments.

In January 2020, Sanwo-Olu banned tricycle and motorbike operations in the areas, saying they were responsible for the increase in crime rate in the city.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sanwo-Olu bans Okada in Surulere, Lagos Island, Ikeja, 3 other LGAs

Sanwo-Olu bans Okada in Surulere, Lagos Island, Ikeja, 3 other LGAs

Understanding what Twitter employees exposed about the company [Explainer]

Understanding what Twitter employees exposed about the company [Explainer]

Osun Polls: Court declares Adeleke as PDP governorship candidate

Osun Polls: Court declares Adeleke as PDP governorship candidate

2022 Hajj: Anyone above 65 years will not be allowed into Saudi Arabia, says board

2022 Hajj: Anyone above 65 years will not be allowed into Saudi Arabia, says board

Bello swears-in 7 new commissioners for Niger

Bello swears-in 7 new commissioners for Niger

Pulse Cares: Failed emigration stories of a Nigerian footballer and a victim of human trafficking

Pulse Cares: Failed emigration stories of a Nigerian footballer and a victim of human trafficking

2023 Presidency: “My competence is my track record – Udom Emmanuel

2023 Presidency: “My competence is my track record” – Udom Emmanuel

Gunshots as Magnus Abe supporters protest in Rivers APC secretariat

Gunshots as Magnus Abe supporters protest in Rivers APC secretariat

Court throws out Nnamdi Kanu’s bail application

Court throws out Nnamdi Kanu’s bail application

Trending

Deborah’s parents say their children won’t attend school again

The parents of the student, Deborah who was lynched by her colleagues over blaspheming of Prophet Muhammad (Punch)

JAMB releases 2022 UTME results; here is how to check

A cross-section of students writing the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) [thenationonlineng]

Blasphemy: Tension in Sokoto as protesters demand release of Deborah’s alleged killers

Blasphemy: Tension in Sokoto as protesters demand release of Deborah’s alleged killers. (TheNewsNigeria)

UPDATED: Many feared killed as explosion rocks Kano

Many feared dead in Kano as explosion rocked the city on Tuesday morning (Punch)