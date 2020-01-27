Lagos Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has finally banned commercial motorbikes, popularly referred to as 'Okada', from plying the city's busy, chaotic and congested roads.

The ubiquitous Okada has been accused of causing accidents in Lagos, Nigeria's commercial capital.

The state government recently accused the Okada of increased crime rate in a city where gridlock slows vehicular movement.

The Okada was restricted from plying bridges a week ago, but it's now been totally banned from a chunk of the city, according to Commissioner for Transportation, Frederic Oladeinde.

The Okada has become a hazard in Lagos (Mile2Herald)

The commercial motorbike has been banned from plying the following areas: Apapa, Lagos Mainland, Surulere, Eti Osa, Lagos Island and Ikeja.

Bike hailing services are also affected by this ban. The tricycle, also referred to as Keke NAPEP, is also affected by this ban.

The Lagos state government says special buses will hit the roads as alternatives in the aforestated areas. "The first thing is that transportation has to be safe and those areas will be adequately covered," says new media aide to the governor, Jubril Gawat.

The ban takes effect from February 1, 2020.