Sanusi: Kano emirate balkanisation will be revisited - Kwankwaso

Nurudeen Shotayo

Kwankwaso alleged that the splitting of the Kano emirate by Ganduje wasn't done in good faith.

NNPP presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso [Twitter:Gwazo] [Kano Govt]
In 2020, the immediate past Governor of the state, Abdullahi Ganduje, broke the Kano emirate into five to pave the way for the dethronement of the then Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.

The decision came after months of disagreements between Sanusi and Ganduje over how the latter was piloting the affairs of the state. This led many people to believe that the dethronement of the former Central Bank of Nigeria governor was politically motivated and, therefore, should be rescinded.

Shortly after Abba Kabir Yusuf emerged as the winner of the Kano State governorship election in 2023, Kwankwaso said the new government would review the dethronement and splitting of the emirate.

Following the failure of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to upturn the victory of the NNPP at the Supreme Court, there have been renewed calls for the current governor to reinstate Sanusi.

Responding to this in an interview granted to select radio stations in Kano, Kwankwaso disclosed that the issue of Kano emirates will definitely be revisited.

"Honestly it is one of the things that nobody has sat with me to discuss so far but I am sure we are going to sit and see how to go about it. Is it going to be allowed, demolished, corrected or whatever? It will be revisited, what’s supposed to be done will be done," the NNPP leader said.

“There were a lot of things and this was a trap. All these things were not done in good faith or intention. It was brought with some bad intentions which every one of you here and our listeners are aware of.

“Sometimes you come with things that are good and they turn out to be bad while sometimes you bring things that are bad and they turn out to be good. So, all I know is that I was not consulted as of now but definitely we will come to discuss and see what should be done,” Kwankwaso added.

