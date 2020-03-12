Days after his dethronement, the deposed Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi has instituted a suit seeking an order for his release from ‘detention’.

According to Punch, Sanusi sued the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu and the Director General of the Department of State Service Yusuph Magaji Bichi for their involvement in his confinement.

Following his dethronement on Monday, March 9, 2020, the former Emir was taken to Awe in Nasarawa State and has since been confined in an apartment in the town.

Meanwhile, his team of lawyers led by Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), has on Thursday, March 12, 2020, filed a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/357/2020 before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

In the suit, the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria prayed for an interim order releasing him “from the detention and or confinement of the respondents and restoring the applicant’s rights to human dignity, personal liberty, freedom of association and movement in Nigeria, (apart from Kano State) pending the hearing and determination of the applicant’s originating summons.”

Punch reports that the Inspector-General of Police, the Director-General of the Department of State Service, the Attorney-General of Kano State and the Attorney-General of the Federation are respondents to the application.