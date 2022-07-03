RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Sallah: Former Zamfara Governor to distribute 370 cows to APC excos

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Former Zamfara Governor, Abdul’aziz Yari, has procured 370 cows for distribution to executives of the All Progressives Congress (APC), less privileged and vulnerable groups for the 2022 Eid-El-Kabir festival.

Sallah: Former Zamfara Governor to distribute 370 cows to APC excos/Illustration.
Sallah: Former Zamfara Governor to distribute 370 cows to APC excos/Illustration.

Chairman of the Distribution Committee and former APC state Chairman, Alhaji Lawal Liman, disclosed this while presenting the allocations of the cows to the beneficiaries in Gusau on Saturday.

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the former governor had earlier in the week distributed 3,593 rams to beneficiaries across the state for the same celebration.

Liman said that the gesture was aimed at assisting the less privileged to celebrate the Eid-El-Kabir with ease.

He said the beneficiaries also included new and old APC executives from the 147 political wards and local government executives of the party.

“Other beneficiaries include Islamic scholars, APC youth and women groups, associations as well as community leaders in the state,” Liman said.

He commended the former governor for supporting the people of the state, especially those at the grassroots.

Liman called on Muslim faithful to use Eid-El-Kabir period to pray for peace and stability of the state and Nigeria at large.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sallah: Former Zamfara Governor to distribute 370 cows to APC excos

Sallah: Former Zamfara Governor to distribute 370 cows to APC excos

Army rewards fallen hero’s son for returning missing mobile phone

Army rewards fallen hero’s son for returning missing mobile phone

PDP slams Sanwo-Olu over planned BRT fare hike in Lagos

PDP slams Sanwo-Olu over planned BRT fare hike in Lagos

2023: Why I can’t be running mate to anyone - Kwankwaso

2023: Why I can’t be running mate to anyone - Kwankwaso

We're still owing 10,000 retirees N10bn pension outstanding- Lagos govt

We're still owing 10,000 retirees N10bn pension outstanding- Lagos govt

INEC monitors security situation ahead Osun guber poll – Chairman

INEC monitors security situation ahead Osun guber poll – Chairman

Soludo seeks foreign assistance for Anambra development

Soludo seeks foreign assistance for Anambra development

Osinbajo leaves for Accra ahead of ECOWAS summit

Osinbajo leaves for Accra ahead of ECOWAS summit

Labour Party gets new governorship candidate in Enugu

Labour Party gets new governorship candidate in Enugu

Trending

Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu, wife sue NIMC, Immigration, 2 banks

Ike Ekweremadu and wife, Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu. [TheNation]

Justice Tanko Muhammad resigns as CJN

Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Muhammad [NAN]

Police rescue abducted kids in underground of Ondo church; pastor arrested

Police found abducted kids in underground of Ondo church, pastor arrested. [Punch]

BREAKING: Bandits kidnap Chinese nationals, kill 6 soldiers, 7 cops

Armed bandit