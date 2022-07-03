Sallah: Former Zamfara Governor to distribute 370 cows to APC excos

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the former governor had earlier in the week distributed 3,593 rams to beneficiaries across the state for the same celebration.

Liman said that the gesture was aimed at assisting the less privileged to celebrate the Eid-El-Kabir with ease.

He said the beneficiaries also included new and old APC executives from the 147 political wards and local government executives of the party.

“Other beneficiaries include Islamic scholars, APC youth and women groups, associations as well as community leaders in the state,” Liman said.

He commended the former governor for supporting the people of the state, especially those at the grassroots.