Rep charges Super Eagles to defeat Cameroon in AFCON cracker

Esin said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) ahead of the epic Round of 16 clash between both countries, at the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d’Ivoire.

He said he was impressed with the performance of the team, but harped on the need to convert their chances in front of goal.

“We remain undefeated in this tournament, so that makes me feel good and confident ahead of our game against Cameroon on Saturday.

“I am very optimistic that we can defeat Cameroon and go all the way, but we need to score goals, Nigerians want to see goals,” he said.

He said he was in Cote d’Ivoire, along with other stakeholders to give the necessary support to the team, in the quest to win a fourth AFCON title.

The lawmaker who represents the Oron Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom stressed the importance of using sports to promote peace and unity in Nigeria.

He said plans were underway to organise a grassroots football tournament in the first quarter of the year among the 50 wards and five LGAs in his constituency, to promote peace, unity and empowerment.