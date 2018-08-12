news

Reno Omokri, the former new media aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has reacted to a statement by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Osinbajo criticised preachers for not supporting the Federal Government’s anti-corruption war through their sermons.

Osinbajo said that the preachers teach more on prosperity than righteousness.

The Acting President made this known while speaking at the 30th National Biennial Conference of the Students Christian Movement (SCM) of Nigeria holding in Enugu recently.

Who is the hypocrite?

In his reaction, Omokri condemned Osinbajo for not speaking up for Leah Sahribu.

Sharibu was held back by Boko Haram for refusing to denounce Christianity.

She was kidnapped alongside other students from the Dapchi Secondary School in Yobe state.

Omokri, who is also a pastor posted his reaction on Twitter.

He said “Pastors condemned Babachir. Buhari let him go FREE. Pastors con”demned Maina. Buhari gave him DOUBLE PROMOTION.

“Pastors spoke about Kemi. Buhari RETAINED her. Pastors condemned NNPC $25 billion scam. Buhari did NOTHING Who is the hypocrite between @ProfOsinbajo and pastors?”

Remove the log in your eyes

Omokri also said “Yesterday, @ProfOsinbajo complained that Nigerian pastors don’t support @MBuhari administration’s anti corruption war and berated them for not preaching against corruption. This is coming from a pastor VP who himself DOES NOT talk about Leah Sharibu #BringBackOurLeah #RenosDarts

ALSO READ: Osinbajo sacks DSS Director, Lawal Daura, after NASS invasion

“VP @ProfOsinbajo sees the speck in the eyes of pastors, but he refuses to see the log in his own eyes. Where does he even have the audacity to talk when under his government, the US Congress declared Nigeria as the most dangerous place in the world to be a Christian? #RenosDarts”