Red Cross donates medical consumables to curb spread of diphtheria in Kano

Medecins Sans Frontieres is an organisation managing diphtheria cases at the Abdullahi Ease Teaching Hospital in Kano. The Executive Secretary of the Society in Kano State, Alhaji Musa Abdullahi, presented the items at the Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) in the hospital.

NAN reports that the medical consumables consists of 1,000 pieces of disposable aprons, 60 packs of face mask and 230 face shields. According to him, “it is important to make the donation for smooth operation without any hitches.

“Our volunteers are also going from house to house to sensitise the general public to how they can improve their health status.

“Vaccines are also provided for children between ages four to 14 and even adults,” he said.

The Project Coordinator of Medecins Sans Frontieres, Dr. Ishaq Yusuf, thanked the Nigerian Red Cross for the kind gesture. He said the MSF would continue to collaborate with the State Ministry of Health on different capacity to curb cases of diphtheria outbreak.

“Regarding diphtheria outbreak, we have treated over 3,000 cases within the state.