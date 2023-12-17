RCCG pastor Olaoye destined to be Soun of Ogbomoso - Adeboye

Adeboye, while speaking at the interdenominational thanksgiving services for the traditional ruler at Beulah Baptist Conference, Ogbomoso, said Olaoye was destined to be a king.

Olaoye was a senior pastor in RCCG before being selected and approved for the Soun’s stool. He will receive his staff of office as the 21st Soun of Ogbomoso on Dec. 19.

The cleric, who was replying to critics, who queried him for not stopping Olaoye from vying for the position of his forebears in Ogbomoso, said he could not stand against the will of God.

“When he came to inform me about the development, I told him to go and pray.

“Shortly after, he came back and said he had not heard anything and I told him to go back and pray again.

“After a while, he came back and said that God had spoken to him and had heard him loud and clear that he should go ahead.

“It was then that I told him to go because it has been destined, I knew that long ago, but I want God to speak to him directly.

“To my critics, if I said No and God said Yes, whose word is the final, God of course.

“So, I cannot stop him because Pastor Olaoye was destined to be a king even before he was born and thank God it is coming to fruition,” he said.

Adeboye, in his sermon, reading from Act of Apostles Chapter 15 verse 18, counselled the traditional ruler to embrace the people and promote peace and unity among his subjects.

After the sermon, Pastor Adeboye anointed the king and his wife and prayed for his peaceful and prosperous reign as Soun.

Oba Olaoye, while addressing the congregation said, “Pastor Adeboye is my spiritual role model. He has been a father to me; it’s an unforgivable sin if anyone reports me to Pastor Adeboye.

“I am happy that the person who laid a hand on me to become a pastor is the same, who anointed me when I became a king.

“To my people in Ogbomoso, let us work together, let us develop this land and let’s make this land a place, where our sons and daughters will be proud of, I believe it’s a new dawn for Ogbomoso.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a group of clergymen offered special prayers for the Royal Father, Ogbomoso, Oyo State and Nigeria in general.

The clergymen include President, Nigerian Baptist Convention, Rev. Israel Akanji; Bishop Titus Olayinka, Archbishop Ayo Ladigbolu, Pastor J.S. Adegoke, and Rev Solomon Isola.