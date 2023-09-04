AIT, Raypower FM shut down by Rivers state government

The closure was reportedly carried out by telecommunications engineers hired by the State Government, who were accompanied by armed security personnel.

Both AIT and Raypower FM are part of DAAR Communications Plc, a media conglomerate based in Abuja, founded by the late media mogul and pioneer of private radio stations, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, who passed away on May 29, 2023.

The Rivers State Government also deployed bulldozers to demolish the Transmitter Complex at the DAAR Communications PLC Broadcast Centre in Port Harcourt.

In an official statement released by the affected media organisation, it was expressed that they were taken by surprise with this sudden development.

“Management of the Company has been taken by surprise following the sudden turn of events as efforts were in top gear to resolve issues with the State Government amicably but the no notice incident is a heavy source of concern."