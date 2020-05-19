Africa’s leading innovative media company Pulse has launched its digital and social media offering in Senegal, under the brand Pulse.sn/Pulse Senegal. This is part of its efforts to further extend its media reach to the Francophone audience on the continent, with a fully local offering.

In the current unprecedented global situation, digitally available, trusted media is especially crucial - to ensure equal access to helpful information, guidelines, as well as engagement on key topics. Pulse is doing its part in this.

The company had already offered its marketing and production services in the region for the past three years from its Dakar office under the RDM-brand. With the launch, the company in Senegal will from now on also be trading as Pulse Senegal.

Pulse has with this extension an established, dedicated content presence across six major Sub-Saharan countries and their wider region: Senegal in Francophone West Africa, also aimed to cover information and content from and for Cote d’Ivoire; Nigeria and Ghana in Anglophone West Africa; and Kenya in East Africa, also aimed to cover information and content from and for Uganda.

With a monthly reach of over 100 million unique visitors across its different channels and platforms, Pulse is the leading media company focused on informing and engaging Africa’s young audience. Pulse’s offering is complemented by video, marketing and creative services through its Pulse TV, Pulse Marketing and Pulse Studio brands.

“I'm very excited to join Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana in their media experience. We are ready to offer a new platform to engage and inform African young audiences. Our first aim will be to take our 10 years experience in editorial from the other countries and build our position as the leading innovative media company in Africa," Caroline Mbodj, Managing Director of Pulse Senegal stressed on the launch.

Also speaking on the launch, Leonard Stiegeler, Founder of Pulse emphasised:

‘’With Pulse we want to provide a platform to accurately inform and consistently engage the young, mobile population in Sub-Saharan Africa. I am glad and proud our team in Senegal can launch a local offering during this crucial time’’.

Pulse is confident this move to strengthen its editorial capacity in French-speaking Africa is a significant step in line with its mission to be the leading innovative media company in Africa and is committed to engaging Senegal’s digital users with the most qualitative and extensive online content, ranging from local and international news to business, entertainment, sports and lifestyle.

As a news platform, Pulse.sn is committed to being the number one source for credible news stories and informative content in Sub-Saharan Africa and continues to demonstrate timely and insightful reportage during the current COVID-19 outbreak with dedicated ‘coronavirus’ news pages (Nigeria: pulse.ng, Ghana: pulse.com.gh, Kenya: pulselive.co.ke, Senegal: pulse.sn ) across all markets to inform and educate Africa’s mass mobile audience with the latest updates on the pandemic.

Pulse Senegal is accessible to users on Pulse.sn and through its social media platform (@PulseSenegal on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter), with a rich mix of content formats including exclusive celebrity news, engaging social videos, special features, and original Pulse TV Series published 24/7.

Pulse is Africa’s leading innovative media company with publications, video formats and marketing and production services across Africa - reaching over 100 million people on the continent on a monthly basis. Pan-African brands and licenses in the group include digital content publishing brands Pulse.ng, Pulse.com.gh, Pulselive.co.ke, Pulse.sn, Business Insider, Men's Health/Health and The New York Times. Additionally, Pulse is parent to a video studio (Pulse TV), a 360 degree digital marketing arm (Pulse Marketing) and a creative brand & content studio (Pulse Studio) to offer its partners compelling and integrated marketing and creative services.

