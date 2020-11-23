The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has accused some in-bound travelers of refusing to take the mandatory post-seven days Coronavirus (COVID-19) tests after arriving the country.

Speaking at the national briefing on COVID-19 on Monday in Abuja, the Chairman of the PTF, Mr Boss Mustapha said, "The PTF has been evaluating the compliance level of Nigerians with the protocols for testing by in-bound and out-bound travelers.

"It has been discovered that some of these travelers have indulged in presenting fake documents.

"Some, that have paid for post arrival testing have failed to show up for the tests," Mustapha said.

While giving more details, he explained:

Statistics showed the following as at November 9, 2020:

Total number of bookings: 91,522

Total number of passengers exempted: 5,470 (6 per cent); children: 1,248 (1.36 percent); Diplomats: 3,392 (3.7 per cent); evacuees: 830 (0.9 per cent).

Total passengers expected to pay: 86,052(94 per cent)

Paid: 46,982 (54.6 per cent)

Not Paid: 39,070(45.45 per cent)

Travelers that have arrived in-country but have not paid (approximately 39,000)

Amount paid to private labs by passengers who have refused to take the post-arrival 7-day test: N220 - N270 million.

Mustapha further said, "​The PTF is concluding steps to work with relevant institutions and legal authorities to impose appropriate sanctions on those that default on the protocols."