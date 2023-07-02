Provide Christians places of worship in your establishments, Kukah tells FG

To this end, Kukah suggested that the government should provide adherents of different faiths in the country with places of worship in the various Federal Government establishments across the nation.

The respected cleric made this known while speaking to journalists shortly after the inaugural Mass at the Catholic Chaplaincy of the 119 Composite Group of the Nigeria Air Force Sokoto on Sunday, July 2, 2023.

Kukah emphasised the importance of these places of worship that enable personnel to freely practice their religion.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that most federal government establishments, including universities and medical centres, have no provisions for places of worship for Christians especially in many parts of Northern Nigeria

This, according to him, amounts to a breach of the provisions in the Nigerian Constitution.

Kukah's appeal comes two months after he asked Nigerians to reclaim their country from grips of the former President Muhammadu Buhari.

In his 2023 Easter message, the outspoken Bishop highlighted the challenges that have bedevilled Nigerians in the past few years, as well as the rising hate speech against imaginary enemies.