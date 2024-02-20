ADVERTISEMENT
President Tinubu orders settlement of state house electricity bill

Ima Elijah

This directive comes in the wake of a thorough reconciliation of accounts between the State House Management and AEDC.

Contrary to AEDC's initial claim of a ₦923 million debt, as advertised in newspapers, the actual outstanding bill for the State House stands at ₦342,352,217.46.

This information was conveyed in a letter from the management of AEDC to the State House Permanent Secretary, dated February 14, 2024.

With both parties satisfied with the reconciliation process, the Chief of Staff to the President, Rt Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has assured that the debt will be settled with AEDC before the week's end.

In line with this action, the Chief of Staff also calls on other Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to conduct similar reconciliations of their accounts with AEDC and fulfil their obligations regarding electricity bills.

