President Buhari promises to bring back Leah Sharibu

Leah Sharibu was kidnapped by Boko Haram along with her school mates from Dapchi secondary school in Yobe state on February 19, 2018.

Leah Sharibu

(Punch)

President Buhari has re-iterated his administration’s resolve to ensure that Leah Sharibu is brought back.

She was held back after others were released because she refused to denounce Christianity.

The President, told the school girl’s mother, Rebecca Sharibu that the government will do all it can to ensure her daughter re-unites with the family.

A statement issued on Twitter from the handle @MBuhari reads: “Today I spoke with Mrs Rebecca Sharibu, to reiterate our determination to bring her daughter Leah back home safely. The thoughts & prayers of all Nigerians are with the Sharibu family, & the families of all those still in captivity. We will do everything we can to bring them back.”

 

Audio message to Buhari

In August 2018, Leah Sheribu, in an audio message obtained by The Cable, called on Buhari to save her.

She said  "I am Leah Sharibu, the girl that was abducted in GGSS Dapchi. I am calling on the government and people of goodwill to intervene to get me out of my current situation.

ALSO READ: Only God knows when Leah Sharibu will return - Presidency

"I also plead to the members of the public to help my mother, my father, my younger brother and relatives. Kindly help me out of my predicament. I am begging you to treat me with compassion, I am calling on the government, particularly, the president to pity me and get me out of this serious situation. Thank you."

Leah Sharibu’s mother recently sued the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, demanding N500 million compensation for failing to ensure her daughter's safety.

