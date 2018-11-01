Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

President Buhari meets Tinubu, Oshiomhole at Aso Rock

President Buhari meets Tinubu, Oshiomhole at Aso Rock

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tinubu, who arrived at the State House at about 3.56 p.m, was seen moving into the president’s office.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Buhari begs Tinubu, Akande to save Ambode play President Buhari meets Tinubu, Oshiohmole at Aso Rock (Twitter/presidency)

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday met behind closed door with national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the party’s National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tinubu, who arrived at the State House at about 3.56 p.m, was seen moving into the president’s office.

The President’s meeting with the APC leader and Oshiomhole  came less than 24 hours after Buhari hosted aggrieved APC aspirants  to a dinner at the State House.

Those at the dinner included the governorship, National and State Assembly aspirants who failed to secure the party’s tickets in the forthcoming 2019 general elections, while Oshiohmole was conspicuously absent.

ALSO READ: Minimum Wage: Kogi Workers stage protest, tasks Buhari

NAN gathered that the president’s meeting with Tinubu and Oshiohmole might not be unconnected with the issues raised by the aggrieved aspirants during their dinner with the president.

President Buhari had also met behind closed door with Gov. Kashim Shettima of Borno.(NAN)

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 "I'm going to watch you closely from now on", Buhari warns Nigeria...bullet
2 How El-Zakzaky has become the face of Shiite persecution in Nigeriabullet
3 Canada adopts new immigration policy that spells trouble for...bullet

Related Articles

Ambode receives Sanwo-olu in Lagos Government House after bitter primary election
Repair roads, stop talking about 2023 presidency – Bode George tells Fashola
Our Woman Crush this Wednesday is Ebonylife CEO, Mo Abudu
Buhari President in closed door meeting with 5 APC Govs
Fulani Herdsmen Convert unused land to grazing routes – Tinubu tells FG
Buhari President meets El-Rufai, Akeredolu in Abuja
Sanwo-Olu Ex-Commissioner thanks Ambode for putting up "a good fight" for APC's Lagos governorship ticket
Ambode Governor accepts loss of APC's Lagos governorship ticket to Sanwo-Olu, praises party
Sanwo-Olu Ex-Commissioner destroys Ambode to emerge APC's governorship candidate

Local

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki has described the arrest of Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe as unfortunate.
IPOB: Ayugu urges court to hold Sen. Abaribe, Fani-Kayode culpable for Kanu’s escape
Peoples Democratic Party banner
PDP condemns invasion of its Ekiti secretariat by hoodlums
Fuel price can be as low as N87 if Atiku becomes president
Atiku draws template for fuel price reduction — PDP
Police officers deployed to NHIS office over Yusuf's controversial reinstatement
NHIS Crisis: I didn’t sue the president, says Yusuf
X
Advertisement