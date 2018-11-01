President Buhari meets Tinubu, Oshiomhole at Aso Rock

news

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday met behind closed door with national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the party’s National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tinubu, who arrived at the State House at about 3.56 p.m, was seen moving into the president’s office.

The President’s meeting with the APC leader and Oshiomhole came less than 24 hours after Buhari hosted aggrieved APC aspirants to a dinner at the State House.

Those at the dinner included the governorship, National and State Assembly aspirants who failed to secure the party’s tickets in the forthcoming 2019 general elections, while Oshiohmole was conspicuously absent.

NAN gathered that the president’s meeting with Tinubu and Oshiohmole might not be unconnected with the issues raised by the aggrieved aspirants during their dinner with the president.

President Buhari had also met behind closed door with Gov. Kashim Shettima of Borno.(NAN)