Gunmen kill 13 persons in fresh Plateau attack - Police

Alfred Alabo, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Jos.

Alabo said that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Emmanuel Adesina, who visited Bokkos, condoled with the families of the deceased persons.

“The command wants to inform you that in the recent attack in Mangu, 11 people lost their lives, and three others injured in Bokkos.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The commissioner wants the people of Plateau to know that all hands are on deck to make sure that this menace is nipped in the bud.

“He has already made a deployment to those general areas and has gone to see things for himself.

“He has also been briefed on the previous security arrangement and what he needs to do at this particular point in time,” he said.