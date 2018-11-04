Pulse.ng logo
President Buhari congratulates Ken Nnamani at 70

President Muhammadu Buhari play President Buhari congratulates Ken Nnamani at 70 (Facebook/Lauretta Onochie)

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), National Assembly and all Nigerians in congratulating former President of the Senate, Sen. Ken Nnamani, on his 70birthday.

The President, in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Saturday, felicitated with family and friends of the “distinguished lawmaker, administrator and visionary leader.’’

Buhari noted that Nnamani’s maturity, foresight and wisdom had helped to restore stability to the senate between 2005 and 2007, after many years of leadership tussle.

He affirmed that the wise counsel of the elder statesman had been most candid and helpful for the country.

According to the president, as Sen. Nnamani joins the septuagenarian club his wealth of experience in both the private and public sectors of the country will be most useful in moving the country forward.

The president believed that Nnamani’s uncompromising position on deepening the culture of democracy and good governance had remained an asset.

He prayed for longer life, strength and good health for the former Senate President so that he would keep “serving the country he loves so much.’

