The Federal Government has reserved the right to print e-passport exclusively to the Nigerian Printing and Minting Company.

In a statement released on Thursday, July 11, 2019, by the Special Adviser to President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, the presidency said all existing contracts for printing passports elsewhere would not be renewed upon their expiration.

The statement also said that the Mint would take over the responsibility of printing the passport and related documents.

