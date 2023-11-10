ADVERTISEMENT
Presidency congratulates Davido, Burna Boy, Asake, Olamide, Ayra Starr on Grammy nominations

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Nigerian artistes earned nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards to be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The quintet of international superstars Davido, Burna Boy, Asake, Olamide, and Ayra Starr earned spots on the Grammy nominations list released on Friday, November 10, 2023.

The development is a testament to the phenomenal international growth of Nigerian music as homegrown superstars continue to win more laurels across the world.

In a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Friday evening, the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, congratulated the Nigerian contingent for their nominations.

"Congratulations to Nigerian singers Davido, Burna Boy, Asake/Olamide, Ayra Starr for their nominations in the 66th Grammy Awards which will take place Sunday 4 Feb. 2024 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles," Onanuga tweeted.

All the Nigerian artistes bagged nominations in the maiden African Music category with Davido for his hit single 'Unavailable', Burna Boy for 'City Boy', Ayra Starr for 'Rush', and Asake for 'Amapiano' featuring Olamide.

While Burna Boy bagged his fourth Grammy nomination in a row, the likes of Davido, Olamide, Asake, and Ayra Star all earned their debut nominations in what is a reflection of the utter dominance of Nigerian mainstream music on the African continent.

Similarly, Nigerian Pop star Fireboy also earned his first Grammy nomination for his contributions to Jón Batiste's 'World Music Radio,' which was nominated for Album of the Year.

Likewise, 'Love Nwantiti' crooner CKay also earned his first nomination for his appearance on Janelle Monae's 'Age of Pleasure,' the same project that also earned Seun Kuti a nomination to complete the Nigerian ensemble.

