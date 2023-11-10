'Delay is not denial' - Davido says after getting 3 Grammy nominations

In what is a landmark feat, Davido has earned 3 nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards.

In his first time of getting nominated, Davido earned nods for the 2024 Grammy awards.

He earned a nomination for the Best African Performance category for his hit single 'Unavailable' featuring Musa Keys. He also earned a nomination for the Best Global Music Performance category for his single 'Feel' while picking up his third nomination for the Best Global Album category for his record breaking fourth album 'Timeless'.

Reacting to his nominations, Davido tweeted "3 nominations at the Grammys!! Delay is not Denial!!" in expression of his excitement.

2023 has been a remarkable year for Davido who has enjoyed remarkable success with his 'Timeless' album released March 31, 2023.