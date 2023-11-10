ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

'Delay is not denial' - Davido says after getting 3 Grammy nominations

Adeayo Adebiyi

Davido celebrates landmark feat after earning 3 Grammy nominations.

Afrobeats superstar Davido earns 3 Grammy nominations
Afrobeats superstar Davido earns 3 Grammy nominations

Recommended articles

In what is a landmark feat, Davido has earned 3 nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards.

In his first time of getting nominated, Davido earned nods for the 2024 Grammy awards.

He earned a nomination for the Best African Performance category for his hit single 'Unavailable' featuring Musa Keys. He also earned a nomination for the Best Global Music Performance category for his single 'Feel' while picking up his third nomination for the Best Global Album category for his record breaking fourth album 'Timeless'.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting to his nominations, Davido tweeted "3 nominations at the Grammys!! Delay is not Denial!!" in expression of his excitement.

2023 has been a remarkable year for Davido who has enjoyed remarkable success with his 'Timeless' album released March 31, 2023.

The album set multiple first day and first week African streaming record in what's a testament to Davido's profile as a global superstar.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Burna Boy sets multiple records after earning 4 nominations for the 2023 Grammys

Burna Boy sets multiple records after earning 4 nominations for the 2023 Grammys

'Delay is not denial' - Davido says after getting 3 Grammy nominations

'Delay is not denial' - Davido says after getting 3 Grammy nominations

Davido, Burna Boy, Asake, Olamide, Ayra Starr, Fireboy earn Grammy nominations

Davido, Burna Boy, Asake, Olamide, Ayra Starr, Fireboy earn Grammy nominations

Court grants Keke Palmer full custody of child, restrains baby daddy

Court grants Keke Palmer full custody of child, restrains baby daddy

Funke Akindele's 'A Tribe Called Judah's trailer promises heist-like drama

Funke Akindele's 'A Tribe Called Judah's trailer promises heist-like drama

Women don't only watch romance dramas - MultiChoice's Busola Tejumola at AFRIFF

Women don't only watch romance dramas - MultiChoice's Busola Tejumola at AFRIFF

Spyro releases debut project 'Next Rated'

Spyro releases debut project 'Next Rated'

I support TikTokers, they’re important to the industry- Medikal

I support TikTokers, they’re important to the industry- Medikal

Babatunde Apalowo's 'All the Colours...' to make Nigerian debut at AFRIFF 2023

Babatunde Apalowo's 'All the Colours...' to make Nigerian debut at AFRIFF 2023

Pulse Sports

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

‘What a disgusting behaviour’ —Nigerians drag Michelle Alozie after TRASHING bouquet of flowers gifted by mystery man

‘What a disgusting behaviour’ —Nigerians drag Michelle Alozie after TRASHING bouquet of flowers gifted by mystery man

‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A List of Nigerian Albums released in 2023

These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2023

A pulse review of Seyi Vibez's album 'Thy Kingdom Come'

Seyi Vibez's 'Billion Dollar Baby' is the longest #1 album of 2023

Joeboy drops new single ‘Only God Can Save Me’

Joeboy drops new single ‘Only God Can Save Me’, announces new EP

Morravey is the latest Apple Music Africa Rising artist

Morravey named as the new Apple Music Africa Rising artist