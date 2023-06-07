Poverty level in Nigeria unacceptable, Tinubu tells governors

According to the President, the nation's alarming poverty level is unacceptable and only a coordinated effort between the federal and state governments can bring about effective solutions to the challenge.

He, therefore, urged the governors to do away with partisan differences and jointly focus on ways to alleviate the sufferings and pains of Nigerians.

Tinubu made these known when he met with members of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) at the State House, Abuja, on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

The meeting, which was at the behest of the President, was attended by Vice President Kashim Shettima, new Secretary to the Government of the Federation George Akume, and 22 governors and two deputy governors from Edo and Niger States.

Addressing the governors, Tinubu said, “We can see the effects of poverty on the faces of our people. Poverty is not hereditary, it is from society. Our position is to eliminate poverty. Set aside partisan politics, we are here to deliberate about Nigeria and nation-building,” he said in a statement issued by Abiodun Oladunjoye, Director, Information.

“We are a family occupying one house, and sleeping in different rooms. If we see it that way and push forward, we will get our people out of poverty. A determined mind is a fertile ground for delivering results."

The President maintained that only good governance can safeguard the future of the nation's democracy, stressing that the stability and unity of the country rest upon the governors and the federal government.

He also hammered on the need to prioritise educational improvement as part of the collective efforts to tackle the menace of poverty.

Tinubu said, “Present in this room is our diversity in culture and politics, but we are one nation. The unity and stability of the country rest upon us.

“We are in a democracy and we have to nurture the democracy. It is a hard-earned system and not easy to manage. If anyone thinks it is easy, look at other nations that are over a hundred years in democracy.

“We have managed ourselves very well to have a democracy. We have campaigned and arrived at our present destination. We must work for our people.”

Tinubu also expressed his commitment to sharing ideas, strengthening institutions, and creating bottom-up frameworks that will reduce the level of impoverishment among Nigerians.

“What do we do in the face of crushing poverty? What do we do with our development goals? We took the bull by the horns by removing the elephant in the room before the nation sinks.

“We need synergy to fight other vices like corruption. We are trying to get smugglers out of the way. How do we work together to galvanize the economy, and put resources in place? We must think and perform.

“After removing subsidy, there must be savings accruing to the Federation Account.