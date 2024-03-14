ADVERTISEMENT
Port Harcourt refinery to start production in 2 weeks - NNPC boss

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Group Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Ltd (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, on Thursday said the Port Harcourt refinery would begin production by the end of March.

Port-Harcourt Refinery [NigerianNewsDirect]

Kyari said this after a meeting with the Senate Ad-hoc Committee, investigating the various Turn Around Maintenance (TAM) projects of Nigerian refineries.

“In the next two weeks, production will start, we did mechanical completion of Port Harcourt, that was what we said in December 2023.

“That means we are done with our rehabilitation work, now you are to test if this completion is okay,” he said

On Warri refinery, Kyari said mechanical works had been completed, adding that the facility was undergoing the regulatory compliance processes.

He, however, said Kaduna would not be ready until December.

Kyari said that all the crude lines were active, adding that over 450,000 barrels had been delivered to the Port Harcourt refinery.

“Yes, there may be security issues, but also government is responding to the situation.

“We are happy to work with the committee and promise not to hide anything from them,” Kyari said.

Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee, Sen. Ifeanyi Uba (APC -Anambra), said the committee was satisfied with the information from NNPCL.

Ubah said the committee had an understanding of when to go for the oversight function of the refineries.

“I believe everything is positively on track.

“We want the refineries to work and we have gotten a firm promise from NNPCL on when they will begin operation.

“The next step is to visit the refineries and assess the progress,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committee will meet with Kyari on March 19, on issues relating to crude oil theft.

News Agency Of Nigeria

