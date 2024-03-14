Port Harcourt refinery to start production in 2 weeks - NNPC boss

“In the next two weeks, production will start, we did mechanical completion of Port Harcourt, that was what we said in December 2023.

“That means we are done with our rehabilitation work, now you are to test if this completion is okay,” he said

On Warri refinery, Kyari said mechanical works had been completed, adding that the facility was undergoing the regulatory compliance processes.

ADVERTISEMENT

He, however, said Kaduna would not be ready until December.

Kyari said that all the crude lines were active, adding that over 450,000 barrels had been delivered to the Port Harcourt refinery.

“Yes, there may be security issues, but also government is responding to the situation.

“We are happy to work with the committee and promise not to hide anything from them,” Kyari said.

Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee, Sen. Ifeanyi Uba (APC -Anambra), said the committee was satisfied with the information from NNPCL.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ubah said the committee had an understanding of when to go for the oversight function of the refineries.

“I believe everything is positively on track.

“We want the refineries to work and we have gotten a firm promise from NNPCL on when they will begin operation.

“The next step is to visit the refineries and assess the progress,” he said.