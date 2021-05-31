RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Rivers Governor Wike won't jump into conclusions about Port Harcourt explosion

Authors:

Samson Toromade

The explosion inflicted non-life threatening injuries on a couple of people.

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State [Twitter/@GovWike]
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has refused to jump into any conclusions about the explosion that rocked the popular Mile 3 Market in Port Harcourt on Monday, May 31, 2021.

A locally-made dynamite exploded when one Mrs Ifemia Aloke opened her fish shop in the capital city on Monday morning.

The explosion inflicted non-life threatening injuries on her son and one other young lady.

The incident was initially feared to be another escalation of violence that is gripping many parts of Nigeria, with rumoured early reports falsely claiming the explosion was caused by a bomb.

However, Wike said there's no reason for anyone to jump to conclusions until investigations have been concluded by authorities.

"They (Police) have gone into proper investigation so it is too early for me to conclude that this was what happened and these are the perpetrators of that, if any," he said during a Channels TV interview late on Monday.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit of the Rivers State Police Command swept the market for more explosives and passed it safe for normal activities to resume shortly after the incident.

Commissioner of Police, Eboka Friday, ordered a full scale investigation to ascertain the cause of the explosion and bring the perpetrators to justice.

