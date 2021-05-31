RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police confirm explosion at popular market in Port Harcourt

News Agency Of Nigeria

No casualty was recorded in the attack on the market.

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike [PDP] Pulse Nigeria

The Police Command in Rivers has confirmed an explosion at the popular Mile 3 Market in the early hours of Monday in Port Harcourt.

SP Nnamdi Omoni, the Police Public Relations Officer in Rivers, said in a statement that no casualty was recorded in the attack on the market.

He said the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Eboka Friday, had ordered the command's Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit to sweep the market.

"The command confirms that locally fabricated dynamite exploded when one Mrs Ifemia Aloke, popularly known as 'Mama Joy' opened her fish shop on Monday morning.

"The explosion inflicted injuries on her son and one other young lady.

"Those injured are currently receiving medical attention while no life was lost in the incident.

"The EOD unit was immediately dispatched to the scene to sweep and render the market safe," Omoni stated.

The police spokesman said that normal trading activities had since resumed after the police special team certified the market safe.

He said that a full scale investigation had been launched to ascertain the cause of the explosion and bring the perpetrators to justice.

"CP Friday reassures the people that the state is calm and urges them to go about their lawful activities uninterrupted and without fear of molestation," he assured the residents.

News Agency Of Nigeria

