Since his re-arrest in August 2019, very little has been heard from Taraba State kidnap kingpin, Bala Hamisu, popularly known as Wadume.

In a viral video after he was picked-up in Kano State, Wadume said he was released by soldiers attached to Battalion 93, Takum, Taraba State,

The soldiers allegedly killed three policemen.

Six months after his arrest, the Police say it has begun moves to file criminal charges against Wadume, Captain Tijjani Balarabe, two dismissed policemen and about eight members of the kidnap gang at the Federal High Court, Abuja, next week.

“We are filing charges against Wadume and his gang members this week, barring any unforeseen circumstances. Though the military has refused to hand over Capt. Balarabe and his boys to the police for arraignment, we would serve the charges on them in military custody. It is up to the authorities to take the next step of bringing the soldiers to court," a source told Punch.

Wadume had disclosed that he received funds from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to prosecute the 2019 president election.

The APC has, however, denied any links with Wadume.