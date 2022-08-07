Police rescue 6 kidnap victims in Katsina; 8 suspected terrorists killed

Isah said that on Aug. 6, at about 5:30 a.m., based on credible intelligence, the command raided terrorists’ hideout at Tandama village, and succeeded in rescuing six kidnapped victims.

According to him, the victims include 52-year- old Alhaji Garba Dan-Mallam, Rabiu Idris, aged 45 and Abba Samaila, 38-year-old, all of Unguwar Nuhu LGA.

“Also, Yunusa Sani, aged 54, Ishaq Yakub, 40 and Danjuma Samaila, aged 45, all of Layin Sani Village Kafur,” he said.

Isah said also that eight suspected terrorists including their leader, Abdulkarim Faca-faca were killed during a raid on Sunday by the NIgeria Air Force. (NAF).