RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police rescue 6 kidnap victims in Katsina; 8 suspected terrorists killed

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Katsina says its operatives have successfully rescued six kidnapped victims at Unguwan Dako, Tandama village, Danja Local Government Area (LGA).

Police rescue 6 kidnap victims in Katsina; 8 suspected terrorists killed
Police rescue 6 kidnap victims in Katsina; 8 suspected terrorists killed

The command spokesperson, SP Gambo Isah said this in a statement on Sunday in Katsina.

Recommended articles

Isah said that on Aug. 6, at about 5:30 a.m., based on credible intelligence, the command raided terrorists’ hideout at Tandama village, and succeeded in rescuing six kidnapped victims.

According to him, the victims include 52-year- old Alhaji Garba Dan-Mallam, Rabiu Idris, aged 45 and Abba Samaila, 38-year-old, all of Unguwar Nuhu LGA.

“Also, Yunusa Sani, aged 54, Ishaq Yakub, 40 and Danjuma Samaila, aged 45, all of Layin Sani Village Kafur,” he said.

Isah said also that eight suspected terrorists including their leader, Abdulkarim Faca-faca were killed during a raid on Sunday by the NIgeria Air Force. (NAF).

“And this morning in the same area, our operatives embarked on mop up operation as terrorists fled but all their rustled cows perished as many escaped with bullet wounds,” he said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police rescue 6 kidnap victims in Katsina; 8 suspected terrorists killed

Police rescue 6 kidnap victims in Katsina; 8 suspected terrorists killed

Police kill suspected robber, rescue kidnapped victim in Delta

Police kill suspected robber, rescue kidnapped victim in Delta

Immigration arrest suspected arms peddlers along Nigeria-Cameroon border

Immigration arrest suspected arms peddlers along Nigeria-Cameroon border

NDLEA arrests ‘Pastor’ with 3 drums of Mkpuru Mmiri’ in Akwa Ibom

NDLEA arrests ‘Pastor’ with 3 drums of Mkpuru Mmiri’ in Akwa Ibom

Arewa community tackles Amotekun over arrest of Northern travelers to South

Arewa community tackles Amotekun over arrest of Northern travelers to South

You're misinforming Nigerians, ASUU slams Keyamo

You're misinforming Nigerians, ASUU slams Keyamo

Mixed reactions trail FG’s proposed nationwide ban on motorcycle

Mixed reactions trail FG’s proposed nationwide ban on motorcycle

Stakeholders stand differently on lowering of UTME cut-off marks

Stakeholders stand differently on lowering of UTME cut-off marks

Tinubu sees presidency as entitlement for supporting Buhari - Dino

Tinubu sees presidency as entitlement for supporting Buhari - Dino

Trending

Rufai Oseni (Paragon Page)

Lagos Govt vows to punish Arise TV presenter for driving on BRT lane

Anxiety in Ogun as DSS arrests top Boko Haram member

Anxiety in Ogun as DSS arrests top Boko Haram member

President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria

Why we bought N1.15bn vehicles for Niger Republic - FG

Officers of the Nigerian police. (Pulse)

Police urge Lagosians to be vigilant as terrorists infiltrate South