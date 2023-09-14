ADVERTISEMENT
Police intercept 7,500 live cartridges, ₦600m Indian hemp in Kebbi

News Agency Of Nigeria

Abubakar said that the team intercepted the consignment on Sept. 12, at about 9:30p.m.

7,500 live cartridges’ and 4,927 parcels of suspected Indian hemp intercepted by Kebbi Police Command. [NAN]
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that one of the trucks was coming from Ghana through Togo and Benin Republic to Nigeria, while the second vehicle took-off from Benin Republic to Nigeria beating different security checkpoints.

Briefing Journalists on the development, the spokesperson of the command, SP Nafi’u Abubakar described the arrest as “huge.

He said that on Sept. 10 at about 7:30p.m., a team of police boarder patrol team attached to Saransa-Maje road, Bagudo Local Government Area, intercepted a container truck registered: Lagos, IT 21520 LA conveying 4,927 parcels of suspected Indian hemp.

The imagemaker said that the substance was valued at over ₦N300 million.

Abubakar said three suspects, Emmanuel Chukwuma from Abia, Kanta Bisa from Ghana, and Shola Adeyemi from Ondo State, were arrested, while others escaped.

“The same dedicated, courageous and very hard working team of police boarder patrol intercepted another container truck with registration number: IT 21608 LA conveying 7,500 live cartridges and 4,106 parcels of dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

“The substance is valued at over ₦300 million and one AbdurRasaq Agbola of Iyana Ajiya area in Ibadan, Oyo State was arrested,” the spokesman added.

He reiterated the command’s commitment to fighting crimes and appealed to the general public to cooperate with security agencies by furnishing them with credible intelligence information for prompt response.

News Agency Of Nigeria

