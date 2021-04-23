Police debunk kidnapping of 18 passengers in Oyo

The state Commissioner of Police, Ngozi Onadeko, however, refuted the report on Thursday while parading four suspected kidnappers and 33 other suspects at the command’s headquarters at Eleyele, Ibadan.

The suspects were arrested for offences ranging from sodomy, car snatching and pickpocketing.

Onadeko said when the command got the news of the kidnapping, it made efforts to check its authenticity and discovered that nothing of such happened.

“I will enjoin people to desist from carrying baseless rumours that will create fear in the society.

“Oyo State Command will continue working hard to make sure that lives and property are secure.

“People should give us credible information that will enable us nip crime and criminality in the bud in the state,” she said.