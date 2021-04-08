RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police confirm attack on another Police Division in Imo

The Police Command in Imo has confirmed attack by gunmen on the Mbieri Police Division in the state at the early hours of Thursday.

Police confirm attack on another Police Division in Imo.

The command's spokesman, SP Orlando Ikeokwu confirmed the attack to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Owerri on Thursday.

He said officers of the Division repelled the bandits after a gun battle, preventing them from carrying out their dastardly act.

Ikeokwu said two police officers sustained injury in the process and were currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

He said no officer was abducted in the attack and no loss of arms as well.

NAN reports that the attack has brought the number of police stations attacked in the state between January and April to six.

They are Isiala-Mbano Police Division, Ehime-Mbano, Obowo, Ihitte-Uboma, Mbieri as well as the police headquarters.

