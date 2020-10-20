The Lagos Police Command has banned all forms of protests or processions in the state indefinitely.

This follows the declaration of a round-the-clock curfew in Lagos by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Protests calling for police reforms across the country have turned violent and fatal.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu (left), and President Muhammadu Buhari (right). Sanwo-Olu is seen here presenting demands of Lagos #EndSARS protesters to Buhari [Twitter-@jidesanwoolu]

At least 20 persons have died across the country since the protests were renewed on October 4, 2020.

Police stations have also been burnt in Lagos.

'The command will resist'

In a statement sent to Pulse and signed by Police Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adeboji, the Lagos police command says it "wishes to inform the general public that henceforth no protest or gathering or procession, under whatever guise, is permitted within Lagos state.

"Due to the new development of violent attacks on police officers and men and formations including innocent Nigerians in Lagos state, and the 24 hour curfew imposed by the Lagos state government with effect from 4pm of today 20th October, 2020, all security agencies have deployed adequate personnel to take charge and enforce the curfew across the state.

Police station in Orile Iganmu burnt by thugs

"In the same vein, the command regrets to confirm the setting ablaze of Orile police station today at about 10am, where some of our policemen were critically injured and unconfirmed reports state that one of them is dead.

"It's crystal clear that the #EndSARS protest has been hijacked by hoodlums who want to run down the state and the police command will resist such state of anarchy, unrest and brouhaha with all powers within the ambit of the law.

"While the command is resolute in sustenance of human rights and democratic tenets, the general public is hereby warned to comply with the curfew and desist from any act of violence in the state as the command will resist such in totality," the statement added.