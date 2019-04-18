Muazu gave the assurance while briefing newsmen on the command’s activities on Thursday at the state police headquarters, saying that all the units, area commands and divisions were all on red alert.

He, however, urged members of the public to call phone number: 09090003792 to report complaints against police activities in the state.

The commissioner noted that after the elections, there were fresh security challenges faced by the command, stressing that they had resolved to strategies in combating crimes in the state.

“Our deployments are targeted towards combating traffic robbery and easing the free flow of traffic across the state. Our tactical units are repositioned for intelligence driven approach to tackling the menace of kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism and gangsterism.

“Our Rapid Response Squad, equipped with the state of the art facilities, is more than ever ready to promptly and effectively respond to distress calls/emergencies in any part of the state.

“My vision is to present to Lagosians, a state where everyone is safe to carryout his/her legitimate duties at all times. A state where no one is harassed or intimidated by anyone,” he said.

Muazu said as part of efforts to have a professional, courageous and peoples’ friendly police officers, some training programmes had been initiated for the men.

“Respect and protection of human rights, arrest procedures, legal procedures on conducting search, legal procedure on the use of force, and relationship building .

“We are equally in talks with some partners to organise training for our officers and men on Emotional Intelligence,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that about 15 suspects involved in different crimes were paraded during the briefing.