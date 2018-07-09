Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Police arrest village head, 4 suspects for abducting oil workers

In Akwa Ibom Police arrest village head, 4 suspects for allegedly abducting 19 oil workers

DSP MacDon Achebe, the State Police Public Relations Officer, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
After beating up lawyer black and blue, policemen land boss in trouble play

A group of policeman are seen manhandling a civilian.

(Aproko247)

The Akwa Ibom Police Command on Sunday confirmed the arrest of a Village head and four suspects for allegedly abducting 19 ExxonMobil staff members.

DSP MacDon Achebe, the State Police Public Relations Officer, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom.

A police source, who claimed anonymity, had said that the suspects were arrested for alleged abduction of ExxonMobil staff travelling from Port-Harcourt for a crew change of duty at Qua Iboe Terminal (QIT), at Ibeno Local Government Area.

Initially four persons were arrested in connection with the abduction of 19 workers of ExxonMobil but the suspects told us the village head approves their abduction, ” Achebe explained.

Police spokesman said that the suspects claimed that the village head of Atibe, Chief Inam  Unanaowo, gave them the approval to abduct the ExxonMobil staff because the company does not recognise or employ them.

“As I speak, they are in detention and swift investigation is ongoing to ascertained the true nature and why they should be involved in such an unholy act.“

On the conclusion of the investigation, they will be charged to court appropriately and the law will take its course,” the police spokesman said.According to him, the victims were kidnapped on Thursday, July 5., at about 4:30a.m and the suspects were arrested on June 6 by security men.

Also speaking, Mr Kokoette Abraham, a community leader in Afaha Eket, said that it was unfortunately for the suspected abductors to have mentioned the Village head of Atibe. He said, “victims hijacked the workers and took them to their hideout demanding money but unknown to them, the workers had put a call to the police.

The bus was coming from Port-Harcourt to QIT for a crew change of duty  offshore but the suspects ambushed them along Marina road. “The suspects ambushed them and took them to Atibe village square, their hideout, where they covered the victims with sack bags on their faces, ” he said. Abraham said that one of the suspect was caught with pistol, alleging that the suspects beat one of the workers to dead.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 NYSC What the law says about skipping mandatory schemebullet
2 Kemi Adeosun Finance minister reportedly skipped NYSC with forged...bullet
3 Kemi Adeosun Police react to Finance Minister’s alleged NYSC...bullet

Related Articles

Kemi Adeosun 3 Options before finance minister after forgery report
MTN Company condemns NLC's 'violence' in nationwide protests at its offices
Linda Igwetu Police dismiss officer who killed NYSC member in Abuja
MTN NLC protests at telcom's offices over anti-labour practices‎
In Zamfara Police arrest suspected notorious bandit, recover arms
Plateau Killings Task force arrests 21 in connection to attacks
In Abuja Police investigating killing of 7 officers – Spokesman
In Zamfara Police find bodies of 41 suspected bandits
Drug Smuggling Police intercept 30 cartons of Tramadol in Lagos
Benue Killings Police arrest serving councillor, 7 other suspected bandits

Local

38,051 people taking refuge in 31 IDPs camps following crisis
Plateau Killings 38,051 people taking refuge in 31 IDPs camps following crisis
Beware of fraudsters, Army says it's not currently recruiting
Nigerian Army "Beware of fraudsters", Army says it's not currently recruiting
Dutse residents beat, imprison LG chairman over money
In Jigawa Dutse residents beat, imprison LG chairman over money
National Insecurity Agbakoba revives call for establishment of state Police